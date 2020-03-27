AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- E-learning company, DigitalMarketer, opened up its premier service offering, DM Lab for free. Muhammad Aarij of Pakistan, a 14-year-old, completed one of the certifications. The teenager posted a video on YouTube urging other teens to spend their time wisely.
While many are panicking and struggling with fear, Aarij is growing his skillset. He urges others saying, "while you are at home due to this COVID-19 pandemic, you must spend your time effectively and acquire a new skill." Aarij goes on to say, "You and I are not different. I used to spend a lot of time on PS4, Netflix, Facebook, Instagram, teasing younger siblings; but then I realized there is an opportunity, the situation is now different, it will never be the same."
Full access to DigitalMarketer is $295 per month. The 8-year-old company has never run this promotion before, but in light of the COVID-19 Global Pandemic, they wanted to offer something to the marketing community. To date, 37,304 people have subscribed to Lab which is an increase of 400% in users. The promotion has led to a global spike in the DM Facebook community with users from Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Philippines. DM Lab membership includes access to playbooks, master classes and templates.
"Marketers need to creatively serve their customers during the pandemic," said DigitalMarketer CEO, Ryan Deiss. "Leaders should resist giving into fear-based scarcity, hoarding their products. At DM, we are approaching this crisis from an abundance mindset. Giving away something big and meaningful has allowed for audience expansion. It is encouraging that our content is being consumed in Pakistan and by a teenager. His inspirational message is one that resonates with all age groups. Make the most of every moment you're given."
There is still time to take advantage of DigitalMarketer's free trial to Lab. Sign up here: https://www.digitalmarketer.com/lab-plus
About DigitalMarketer
Founded in 2012, DigitalMarketer is an e-learning company that offers digital marketing training and certification for marketing professionals, founders, and digital agencies. The Austin, Texas-based company offers professional certifications, online trainings, live workshops, and also manages one of the largest communities of digital marketers in the world, "DM Engage." With tens of thousands of customers all around the globe, DigitalMarketer has become one of the world's leading voices sharing the best of what works in digital marketing.