TUSTIN, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Palm & Ridge Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Palm & Ridge Real Estate, a firm already known for its client-personalized approach to real estate, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Leading Palm & Ridge Real Estate is industry veteran Joseph Chiavatti, who has been helping Orange County clients achieve their real estate goals since earning his broker's license in 2015. A North Tustin native and current resident, Chiavatti has successfully navigated the competitive local market through its ups and downs. His tenacity, keen eye for detail, and early uptake of the latest industry technology make him an exceptional partner for any real estate transaction.
Palm & Ridge Real Estate centers a people-first mindset and walks alongside its clients every step of the way to ensure a positive real estate experience that yields outstanding results. Specializing in Orange County — namely North Tustin, Tustin, Orange, Villa Park, Anaheim Hills, Rancho Santa Margarita, Mission Viejo, and beyond — the team works with buyers, sellers, and investors at all stages of their real estate journeys.
The firm supports its agents with a proprietary service called Agent Concierge. The Agent Concierge team handles administrative tasks on behalf of Palm & Ridge agents, allowing them to focus more on the client experience. Chiavatti's aim is to create an environment where Palm & Ridge agents are empowered to increase their productivity so they can engage meaningfully in their personal lives — all while providing each client with an optimal buying or selling experience.
"Palm and Ridge was designed to be a place where people can buy or sell real estate confidently knowing they have a partner in their corner dedicated to helping them achieve their goals," said Chiavatti. "I am honored and blessed to have served my clients with their real estate needs thus far, and I am very much looking forward to what the future holds."
Joining forces with Side will ensure Palm & Ridge Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Palm & Ridge Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Palm & Ridge Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Orange County real estate is moving faster than ever," continued Chiavatti. "With Side's state-of-the-art technology, marketing, legal, and administrative services to bolster our client experience, Palm & Ridge will be able to stay ahead of the market and have additional resources and tools to help our clients achieve their goals in real estate."
About Palm & Ridge Real Estate
Palm & Ridge Real Estate is a widely respected firm packed with veteran talent. The dedicated team of experts combines the latest industry tech with a creative approach to maximize clients' returns on investment in the highly competitive Orange County market, including North Tustin, Villa Park, Rancho Santa Margarita, and Anaheim Hills. To find out how Palm & Ridge Real Estate walks alongside buyers and sellers every step of the way, visit http://www.palmandridge.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
