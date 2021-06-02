NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paloma, the commerce platform turning Messenger into one of the highest performing sales channels, today announces the launch of Instagram Sales Inbox, with Messenger API support for Instagram, to help businesses manage and scale their ecommerce experiences with Instagram DMs. This new addition to Paloma's technology suite, announced at F8 Refresh, enables brands to use Instagram Messaging as a scalable personalized shopping channel.
Paloma also closed an oversubscribed $4M seed round led by Laconia Capital Group, with participation from leading e-commerce players, including Philip Krim from Casper and David Heath from Bombas.
Paloma's Instagram Sales Inbox is one of the key support integrations of the Messenger API for Instagram and will ensure that companies can meet their goals and drive revenue in this channel, by helping customers get from first message to purchase.
"Until today, brands have had no scalable way to respond to the high volume of Instagram DMs they receive, missing out on opportunities to acquire and retain customers who are actively reaching out," said Kelsey Hunter, Founder & CEO of Paloma. "In today's increasingly competitive online commerce environment, brands now have an opportunity to directly influence customer purchase decisions, right where they are – including in their DMs. Paloma's Instagram Sales Inbox will open up an entirely new and powerful sales channel for businesses both small and large."
How it Works
Brands can connect their Instagram pages to Paloma, create automated responses to understand what a customer needs, and direct them to the best resources, products, and live agent support. Their inbox will be visible and managed in Paloma, while integrating seamlessly with customer support tools for live agent handover.
Key benefits of using Paloma include:
- Increase conversion rates: helping customers determine what and why to buy through personal shopping conversations, influencing their decision-making process
- Understand your sales funnel: measuring results at every step of the conversations, including what products are resonating, and what's driving sales
- Gather customers insights: learning about customers behaviors, interests, and needs with deep analysis and tagging of customer responses
"We are thrilled that Paloma is launching Instagram Sales Inbox. The Messenger API for Instagram is now available for all developers who make it possible for brands to improve and enhance messaging experiences with customers," said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, VP of Platform Partnerships at Messenger. "By integrating the Messenger API for Instagram, businesses and developers can effectively scale messaging workflows to better own the customer experience and build more authentic relationships."
Paloma first launched in November of 2017 and has quickly become the leader in Messenger for sales, consistently driving 3x or higher conversion rates and returns for its customers. It works with top brands like Joybird, Lalo, M.Gemi, ThirdLove, Caraway, Thread Wallets, Framebridge and more.
Brands can sign up for Paloma's Instagram Inbox through https://getpaloma.com.
About Paloma
Paloma is the commerce platform turning direct messaging channels into high-performing sales channels. Founded in November 2017 by CEO and Founder Kelsey Hunter, Paloma has quickly become the leader in Messenger for sales, consistently driving 3x or higher conversion rates and returns for top brands like Joybird, Lalo, M.Gemi, ThirdLove, Caraway, Thread Wallets, Framebridge and more. To learn more about how Paloma can help your business personalize its shopping experience and increase sales, visit https://www.getpaloma.com/.
