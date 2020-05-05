ST. LOUIS, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help make food accessible to all, Panera created the #SeeAPlateFillAPlate challenge to inspire Americans to donate and fill a plate for someone in need. Panera is raising funds for Together Without Hunger – a campaign to help provide freshly-prepared meals* to those facing hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic in partnership with Feeding America®.
The unprecedented humanitarian crisis created by COVID-19 was the inspiration behind the new single, "Say the Word," written and performed by Elektra recording artist, Livingston. A portion of the proceeds from downloads and streams of Livingston's "Say The Word" will be donated to Feeding America in partnership with Panera's Together Without Hunger campaign. In support of feeding people in need, the Together Without Hunger campaign will prepare and distribute up to 500,000 freshly prepared Panera meals - as of the beginning of May, the campaign has provided nearly 200,000 meals to local Feeding America® food banks.
"Stuck inside throughout March, I was feeling uninspired and disconnected from other people," said Livingston. "I heard about the charitable campaign with Panera to provide up to 500,000 meals to people in need as a result of the virus. It reminded me of lyrics I had recently written about identifying with other people's pain and the value of asking for help, which resonated more now than ever. I was inspired to go back to those lyrics and incorporating a children's choir helped bring out the meaning of 'Say The Word' and really spoke to the main idea of Panera's campaign – we're all in this together."
Panera is encouraging those who can to join in and give at TogetherWithoutHunger.org, where a $3 donation will help put a freshly-prepared meal on the table for a person in need. After donating, people are encouraged to spread the word by taking part in the #SeeAPlateFillAPlate challenge on Instagram – decorating an empty plate, sharing a selfie with their creation on Instagram and tagging 5 friends to join the movement. Feeding America® estimates that an additional 17.1 million people could face hunger in the next six months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in an increased need for food assistance in communities across the country to almost 54 million.
"The need right now is staggering – and we feel that Panera has a responsibility to step up and be a part of the solution," said Niren Chaudhary, Panera CEO. "Music plays a crucial role during this time and is a meaningful way of bringing people together. Our hope is that this song inspires us all to come together during this challenging time to raise awareness around the hunger crisis at hand."
Panera has also teamed up with DKMS as a key partner to help fundraising efforts for Together Without Hunger. As an existing Panera philanthropic partner with a long-standing commitment to supporting children, DKMS is using their expertise to meet children's most pressing need, access to freshly prepared meals.
To donate or find more information about the Together Without Hunger campaign and the #SeeAPlateFillAPlate challenge, visit togetherwithouthunger.org. Download 'Say the Word' on your favorite music app or streaming service today.
*From April 15 to June 1, 2020, Panera has committed to deliver up to 500,000 meals, which include sandwiches made with high-quality meats and cheeses on whole grain bread, freshly prepared with care and delivered directly to local communities. A "family meal" consists of 4 half sandwiches, 4 bags of kettle chips and 4 apples. For more information, visit togetherwithouthunger.org.
About Panera Bread:
Thirty years ago, at a time when quick service meant low quality, Panera set out to challenge this expectation. We believed that food that was good and that you could feel good about, served in a warm and welcoming environment by people who cared, could bring out the best in all of us. To us, that is food as it should be and that is why we exist.
So, we began with a simple commitment: to bake bread fresh every day in our bakery-cafes. No short cuts, just bakers with simple ingredients and hot ovens. Each night, any unsold bread and baked goods were shared with neighbors in need.
These traditions carry on today, as we have continued to find ways to be an ally for wellness to our guests. That means crafting a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches that we are proud to feed our families. Like poultry and pork raised without antibiotics on our salads and sandwiches. A commitment to transparency and options that empower our guests to eat the way they want. Seasonal flavors and whole grains. And a commitment to removing or not using artificial additives (preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources on our No No list) in the food in our bakery-cafes. Why? Because we think that simpler is better and we believe in serving food as it should be. Because when you don't have to compromise to eat well, all that is left is the joy of eating.
We're also focused on improving quality and convenience. With investments in technology and operations, we now offer new ways to enjoy your Panera favorites – like mobile ordering and Rapid Pick-Up® for to-go orders and delivery – all designed to make things easier for our guests.
As of March 31, 2020, there were 2,174 bakery-cafes in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) or Instagram (@panerabread).
About Livingston:
Livingston is a seventeen year-old self-taught singer, songwriter, and producer from Denton, TX. Throughout his childhood, he struggled to fit in and faced a constant battle to find his place in the world – finally finding the connection and understanding he sought when he poured his feelings of loneliness, isolation and insecurity into song. Combining instantly memorable melodies with sweeping orchestral compositions, Livingston draws inspiration for his "orchestral cinematic pop" from a wide range of artists in pop, hip hop and film scores including Odesza, J Cole, Macklemore, Jon Bellion and composers Hans Zimmer, Randy Newman, and John Powell. Livingston's debut EP Lighthouse is driven by honest storytelling and set for release on June 10th via Elektra Records.
About Elektra Music Group:
Elektra Music Group was launched in 2018 as a stand-alone music company within Warner Music Group. Its roots extend back to 1950, when Jac Holzman launched the iconic Elektra label in his college dorm room. Today, that same entrepreneurial, independent spirit is the driving force behind each of the unique labels that make up the core of the Elektra Music Group: Elektra, Fueled By Ramen, and Roadrunner. The company's adventurous, eclectic roster includes culture-defining artists such as Brandi Carlile, Coheed and Cambria, Fitz and the Tantrums, Gojira, Kaleo, Korn, Panic! At The Disco, Paramore, Slipknot, Sturgill Simpson, Tones and I, Twenty One Pilots, and others.
Media Contact:
Alex Valentino
Zeno Group
Alex.Valentino@zenogroup.com