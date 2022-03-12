Allentown, PA (18103)

Today

Early morning rain with light winds then a sharp change to heavier snow with winds increasing and temperatures steadily falling below freezing. 3-6" of snow for most, more in the Poconos, less shore. NW winds gusting 40-50mph. .

Tonight

Clearing, windy, and much colder. Don't forget to spring ahead your clocks one hour before bed. Wind chills in the single digits and even near zero with 40+ mph gusts persisting.