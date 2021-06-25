HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Papikaiser has released his latest single, 'Me Gusta' on June 25th. The record was written by Papikaiser and produced by George Bermudez in New York City, New York. In regard to the meaning behind 'Me Gusta,' Papikaiser stated he was inspired by the new Latin movement of combining club music with reggaeton music. KB Recording Group & Drew Right Music have partnered with Sony Music Entertainment to distribute the project as well!
Alexander Roman Rodriguez, known by his stage name Papikaiser, is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer and songwriter. His music is often defined as Latin urban music, reggaeton, hip hop and pop, but he also incorporates a variety of different genres into his music, including RnB, rock, and soul.
Papikaiser was born in the beautiful Island of Puerto Rico, and at age 12 he moved to New York for better opportunities. While living in New York, Kaiser adapted to his environment and perfected his English and now utilizes and incorporates both Spanish and English fluently into his music. Papikaiser has been performing in New York and has been interviewed by Telemundo Acceso Total in Puerto Rico and Miami. In 2020, Papikaiser dropped his First EP with Cilla Ramos called 'La Mezcla'. In the EP 'La Mezcla', Papikaiser left no stone unturned; he played with English, Spanish and even mixed reggaeton with other genres. In 2021, prior to the release of 'Me Gusta', Papikaiser dropped his first English solo track called 'Focused' and released an interview of what to expect from the upcoming year and his musical career.
