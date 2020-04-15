PARIS, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Created in tribute to one of the first aerial photos taken in 1858 over Paris by Gaspard-Félix Tournachon, the Paris Aerial Photography Awards is inaugurating its first edition in 2020 by inviting all professional and amateur photographers, whether they take photos from a high point of view or use tools such as drones, helicopters, paragliders, and all sizes of aircraft, to submit their best photographs to celebrate the best of aerial and bird's-eye view photography.
The competition invites all photographers to submit their photos to aerialphotoawards.com before September 20th, in 6 main categories for a chance to win cash prizes and awards valued at $15,000.
The 2020 Jury is composed of award-winning aerial photographers and influential artists from the four corners of the world. It includes Jeffrey Milstein who has exhibited in many museums and galleries around the world, Daniel Beltrá, winner of numerous prestigious photography awards, Dirk Dallas, seen as an early leader of the drone movement, Alex MacLean, author/co-author of thirteen books, Benjamin Grant, creator of the popular Instagram feed Daily Overview, Peter Essick, named Named one of the 40 most influential nature photographers in the world, Florian Ledoux, whose work is recognized by international conservation organisms, Hulia Boz, Aussie photographer who has recently held an exhibition in New York, Abstract Aerial Art, two brothers dedicated to taking bizarre aerial images around the world and Noura Al Murr Al Neyadi, who started photography at the age of 11.
The winning photographs will be exhibited in a gallery in Paris on November 14th and 15th, 2020, during Paris Photo (the biggest photo fair in the world), The winning photographs and displayed in the Instagram feeds of our media partners who have over 1 million cumulative followers.
The Paris Aerial Photography Awards was founded by Christophe Martin in the early part of 2020. Multi-awarded as a creative director and as a digital entrepreneur (Cannes Lions, SXSW Awards), Christophe has spent the last 12 years as Executive/ Creative Director in major French advertising agencies (Marcel, Leo Burnett), working with top creatives from all over the world.
Quotes from the founder:
"The competition was born to help photographers gain recognition, and it also has a role to play with the public. Aerial photography is the type of photography that best allows us to understand our impact as humans in today's world, and that surprises our point of view by taking a bit of perspective."
"The goal of the competition is to bring together the artistic legacy of aerial photography and the new photographic writings made with drones or shot from the top of a skyscraper, in order to create a new standard for excellence, and to promote the photographers who created it."
Press kit
aerialphotoawards.com/presskit
About
aerialphotoawards.com/about
Contact
Christophe Martin
+33 622 526 227
237943@email4pr.com