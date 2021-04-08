MIAMI, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Up for discussion on TV's Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid is Parkinson's disease, and how it affects countless individuals' lives daily. Content providers will provide information regarding the condition, and the segment will spotlight the leading industry experts and treatments in Parkinson's research.
Approximately 60,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease every year, and over 10 million people worldwide live with the disorder. Parkinson's disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that leads to stiffness, shaking, difficulty with balance, coordination, and walking. Typically symptoms begin gradually and start to worsen over time. Both men and women can be affected by Parkinson's, but the disease affects about 50 percent more men than women. Age is an apparent risk factor, age 60 putting most people at risk.
Parkinson's can gradually become debilitating, and while there currently are no cures for Parkinson's, treatment options such as medicines, therapies, and surgeries can reduce the symptoms. Accurate and early detection of the disorder is essential in providing optimal treatment. With Parkinson's being such a widespread illness worldwide, Viewpoint is especially pleased to work alongside content providers to spread awareness and share the stories of those who have experienced the disorder. Actor Dennis Quaid will introduce the segment featuring Parkinson's awareness.
Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is an informational show made for interested audiences. Content providers and a tenured crew create the program. The show is the recipient of multiple Telly awards.
