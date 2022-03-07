MERIDIAN, Idaho, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Partnyr, a tenant data company, announced today the launch of the Partnyr platform, a rental listing website integrated with streamlined application and screening processes. The Idaho-based startup seeks to improve the rental experience for both landlords and renters by using a reusable application process based on a potential tenant's comprehensive data. Partnyr improves rental turnover from 14+ days to less than seven by automating the application process, eliminating redundant tasks for all parties, and mitigating the risks of future evictions.
The Game-Changing Partnyr Renter Score™
When a tenant visits the Partnyr website for the first time, they complete their reusable renter application. The data from that application is then used to create their own Renter Score from 0-1000. The Partnyr Renter Score is made up of five sub-scores, calculating a Debt Score, Criminal Score, Eviction Score, Tenant Score, and Income Score. Property managers and landlords can see the overall Rental Scorecard, providing a detailed view of each applicant's background and history.
The One-stop Platform for Self-managed Landlords and Property Managers
Upon obtaining an account, property managers and landlords can list their available properties on Partnyr's platform, so that they can be shared with Partnyr's tenant leads. This, combined with the ability to compare and screen multiple applicants quickly, cuts the application review process from 15 hours to two minutes. The data-driven screening process not only saves them time doing tenant screening, but also reduces eviction rates by making renting decisions with better information. This service is free for a limited time.
One Rental Application to Rule Them All
Tenants benefit from Partnyr by being able to use one application for multiple rental properties listed on the site for one fee of $59 USD. Partnyr's application fee can be used for 30 days upon payment. Additionally, Partnyr offers education resources on homeownership, mortgages, and the local real estate markets for those interested.
"As a landlord myself, I learned early on that while tenant screening is an incredibly tedious process, it's so important to get the right renter match," said Partnyr CEO and Founder Brian de la Motte. "Leveraging my data engineering background, I saw an important opportunity to update the rental application process, using automation and data to offer more transparency on potential tenants and alleviate the complexities of tenant acquisition and retention. We want to be the go-to ally for finding the right rental property and tenant."
ABOUT PARTNYR
Partnyr is a tenant data company and creator of the robust Partnyr rental platform, which is a rental listing site, integrated with a streamlined and reusable renter application and comprehensive screening process. Our proprietary Partnyr Renter Score™ takes into account potential renters' previous occupancy history, credit score, and other tenant screening checks to provide detailed data and insights on an applicant's rental history.
Partnyr also alleviates multiple renter application fees for tenants who put in multiple housing applications. We enable tenants to get into properties faster, meaning shorter turnover and vacancy times for those owners who rent properties. For more information, please visit http://www.partnyr.com
