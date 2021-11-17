TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yesterday PathFactory unveiled a new Content Intelligence Center within its Intelligent Content Platform as well as the Content Intelligence Fundamentals Certification at Compass, the company's second annual customer conference.
The new Content Intelligence Center empowers marketers to dig deeper into their content inventory than they've ever been able to before. By entering key marketing topics into the Content Intelligence Center, marketers can surface a detailed analysis of their company's entire content corpus, whether it contains 100 or 100,000 assets, and quickly determine how well their content aligns with their organization's overall marketing or business strategies.
"Fueled by AI, PathFactory's Intelligent Content Platform has always analyzed content assets and webpages and delivered content engagement insights to marketers for activation," said Dev Ganesan, President and CEO of PathFactory. "With the addition of our Content Intelligence Center, customers can gain a thorough understanding of the content they've produced, shape their content strategy, and see how it aligns with external content people are searching for, creating smarter content recommendations at scale."
Designed to be used by virtually every function in marketing from the CMO, to content marketing and SEO, to demand generation and digital, the Content Intelligence Center helps B2B marketers:
- Understand their company's content inventory at scale without manual auditing
- Organize and align content to marketing goals
- Identify opportunities for content creation or remediation for better performance
- Curate more relevant content recommendations with the help of AI
- Compare their content against competitors, industry research, and popular related assets
- Research related content found in search engine results
The Content Intelligence Center is now available. PathFactory customers may contact their Customer Success Manager for more details about how to enable this new functionality.
At Compass, PathFactory also announced the new Content Intelligence Fundamentals Certification course designed to help B2B marketers learn the building blocks of Content Intelligence and officially become certified to build their career in this emerging discipline. The course and certification are available exclusively to PathFactory customers until December 1, 2021, when it will open to the general public.
These innovations follow the announcement of a significant investment in PathFactory last week by Vertu Capital, Canada's preeminent private equity firm specializing in fast-growing global enterprise software providers.
About PathFactory
Leading enterprise and mid-market B2B companies use PathFactory's Intelligent Content Platform to accelerate nurture, improve win rates, and understand content performance by delivering intelligent content experiences and virtual events across the buyer's journey. PathFactory was named the inaugural Visionary CX ISV Partner of the Year award winner at the 2020 Oracle Markie Awards, recognized by Deloitte as one of North America's Technology Fast 500, and ranked #13 on the 2020 Growth List of Canada's fastest-growing companies. It was also named a Fall 2021 Content Experience Leader by G2, a 2019-2021 Top-Rated Content Marketing Software by TrustRadius, and a 2019 Cool Vendor in Technology Marketing by Gartner. Visit PathFactory.com to learn more.
