ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pathways Consulting Group is proud to announce a top-10 placement on Consulting Magazine's Best Firms to Work For list. This is the third-straight year that Consulting Magazine has selected Pathways to this list and Pathways' second consecutive top-10 ranking.
"A big part of our success is due to our team's commitment to our culture, the continuous investment we make in team training and the quality of work the team's produce," said Mary Manzo, Pathways' CEO. "Equally as important, we've been able to keep Pathways an energetic, fun place to work. With another year under our belt, our culture and our team has continued to grow stronger."
According to Consulting Magazine, the Best Firms to Work For survey is the largest and most in-depth employee satisfaction survey in the industry. The list of this year's winners proved their firms deliver on matters spanning culture, career development, client engagement, compensation & benefits, and firm leadership. Consulting Magazine has recognized the profession's Best Firms to Work For for more than two decades.
"I'd say it's our people who differentiate us from other organizations," said Tom Krivak, Client Training and Communication Manager at Pathways. "I give a lot of credit to the people we've brought onboard with us, from top to bottom. I think that's one reason why we've been able to keep our team intact while also continuing to grow by drawing in new talent."
To read more about Pathways' placement, visit the Consulting Magazine article, located here: https://www.consultingmag.com/2021/09/13/the-2021-best-small-firms-to-work-for-pathways-consulting-group/
About Pathways Consulting Group:
From banking to healthcare, from high-tech to supermarkets, Pathways Consulting Group has helped a wide variety of organizations automate their processes, saving them time and man-hours, leading to a faster realization of ROI and employee adoption of ServiceNow.
One hundred percent dedicated to delivering unparalleled ServiceNow expertise, our expert team includes a diverse group of exceptional people. In addition to certifications and deep expertise, our people have years of real-life experience implementing, maintaining and supporting the ServiceNow platform.
