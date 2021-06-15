SAN ANTONIO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pathwire, a leading provider of powerful email APIs and intuitive email marketing solutions, today announced it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, offering Google Cloud Marketplace customers the ability to elevate their email program and build connected experiences with their customers.
As a Google Cloud Partner, Pathwire allows customers to leverage Google Cloud for users to explore, launch, and manage powerful solutions and services. Key use cases for Pathwire include:
- Transactional Email Services – Pathwire's powerful infrastructure and flexible APIs integrate easily into your website or app. Our infrastructure is built to scale, sending over 240 billion emails every year with 99.99% uptime.
- Fast Email Delivery – Whether you need to send 15,000 messages or 50 million, Pathwire can deliver your ticket confirmations, password reset emails, flash sale alerts, or critical email messages quickly.
- Industry-Leading Deliverability – Getting emails delivered is one thing; getting your emails to the inbox is a greater challenge. With Pathwire's deliverability apps and services, our customers have the data and the resources needed to build winning strategies and optimize the performance of their email programs.
- Email Analytics – Pathwire's email analytics tools provide unparalleled access to data insights, allowing teams to efficiently manage their email sending practice. Track mission critical emails, explore individual and segmented user data to evaluate behavior patterns, and stay on top of potential issues with inbox providers.
- Email Parsing – Pathwire's inbound email routing delivers inbound messages already parsed and structured as JSON so you can cut through the noise and focus on the information that matters most.
Pathwire supports most common SMTP servers, libraries, and development frameworks. The Google Cloud Documentation provides examples of mail configuration for Postfix, Java, and Node.js.
Pathwire pairs powerful infrastructure with reliable humans to deliver more emails and save time, and its machine learning algorithms work in the background, boosting open and click conversions to drive smart results. Pathwire's infrastructure is built to scale, sending more than 240 billion emails every year with 99.99% uptime.
"Winning at email is critical for companies of every size. We're proud to announce we have joined the Google Partner Advantage Program, and we're excited to work with Google Cloud customers," said Will Conway, CEO of Pathwire. "This announcement is yet another step forward in our mission to help businesses build connected, engaging experiences through cloud communication channels."
To learn more, visit http://www.Pathwire.com or check out the Mailgun listing in the Google Marketplace.
About Pathwire
Pathwire, the parent company of Mailgun, Mailjet and Email on Acid, empowers companies around the world to solve complex communication problems. Through its powerful email API and intuitive email marketing solutions, Pathwire controls the entire email lifecycle from pre-deployment through delivery of over 240 billion emails a year for companies like DHL, Wikipedia, Toast, Lyft, and Microsoft. The company provides reliable, cloud-native infrastructure, local expertise, and smart solutions based on machine learning so companies can more easily reach their customers and build connected experiences. Pathwire has offices worldwide including in the UK, Spain, France, Germany, and the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.pathwire.com.
