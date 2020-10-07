Patrice_D_Evans_Resilient_Joy_Press_Photo_10_7_20.jpg

Join Patrice D'Evans as she presents her one-woman show which portrays how she overcame physical, emotional and verbal abuse - from early childhood through her adult life. The free event is being streamed live on October 24, 2020 at 8:30PM EDT on the Patrice D'Evans YouTube channel.

 By Patrice D'Evans

ATLANTA, Oct., 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrice D'Evans, a professional actress, dancer, minister and YouTube content creator/influencer, will be presenting "Patrice D'Evans' Resilient Joy," which portrays how she overcame physical, verbal and emotional domestic abuse– from early childhood through her adult life - to achieve joy and help many women and children overcome abuse.

The free, live stream event takes place on October 24th at 8:30 PM EDT on the Patrice D'Evans YouTube channel.

Patrice D'Evans' Resilient Joy is a true story of good versus evil that begins in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City and features angel encounters, spiritual warfare and domestic abuse. The story ultimately ends in Atlanta with Patrice being freed of abuse and living out her unique calling as "the belly dance minister."

Patrice is hopeful that her event, which is scheduled to stream during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, will bring awareness to and help end domestic violence for children and adults.

About Patrice D'Evans

Known as the "Belly Dance Minister" Patrice D'Evans (www.patricedevans.com) is a professional SAG-AFTRA actress, dancer and minister who has been featured in various feature films, commercials, T.V. shows and theatrical productions.  Born and raised in NYC, Patrice is a naturally gifted, professionally trained and experienced dancer.  Patrice is a YouTube Content Creator and Influencer with over 10,000 subscribers. On her channel "Patrice D'Evans" she encourages women (known as "her lovelies") by helping them "Unlock Their Joy" body, mind and spirit through dance, Bible study, prayer and healing.  She also offers her (Caribbean Fusion) Belly Dance Fit with Patrice class on YouTube. Her belly dance fit drills and Saka 4 Kids program is on www.bellydancefit.com.

Contact: Jeff Glatu
 336-354-3168
256211@email4pr.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.