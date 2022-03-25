MEADVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Always in Your Heart": a delightful look into the Christmas holiday. "Always in Your Heart" is the creation of published author Paula Hixenbaugh, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who is a Christian author and songwriter.
Hixenbaugh shares, "Always in Your Heart is a song. It tells us how a family may gather each year, perhaps, beside a Christmas tree, sharing time and presents with one another and making special memories. It describes lighted candles and happy faces aglow all over the world as families celebrate.
"The story reminds us of the true meaning of Christmas by sharing the birth of Christ and why God sent His only Son, Jesus. It reminds us that we live in a fallen world that Jesus came to redeem and the importance that He came for everyone, every nation, tongue, and tribe. No one is left out.
"The story reminds the reader to never forget the true meaning of Christmas and to keep it always in your heart."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paula Hixenbaugh's new book will inspire and encourage young believers to always cherish what Christmas is really about.
Hixenbaugh pairs her love of being a religious educator with her gift for song within the pages of this heartfelt work.
