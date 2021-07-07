CLEARWATER, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Age Business systems, Developer of PawnMaster, as a result of unprecedented growth has announced the introduction of a bold new logo and completely revamped visual identity for its evolving brand.
For over 30 years, Data Age/PawnMaster has delivered world class products and customer service to the collateral loan industry. The client relationships have been the primary driver in the advancement and growth of the company. As the leader in this space, the company continues to advance technology to serve the industry while the ever-changing landscape presents new challenges for the clients that they serve. Although the original logo served the company well, CEO Len Summa believed that it was time for a change that reflected the truly global evolution of PawnMaster and what the brand stands for today.
Clients of PawnMaster display a level of loyalty that initially inspired PawnMaster Nation. This is more than a client base, it is a community of individuals working to make the industry better. As PawnMaster Nation grew in popularity, CEO Len Summa was inspired to take on a logo that better reflected the company and the direction of its growth. "I wanted the logo to reflect the people who make up 'PawnMaster Nation' and be identifiable to our clients as a sign of unprecedented growth in our company."
After collaborations with company founders and the Marketing department, the company found the perfect design for a new, dynamic, and modern logo that truly represents a global footprint, the unity of "PawnMaster Nation," and the future. Simply put, PawnMaster is a global company with clients all over the world that stand unified to make the industry better.
Within this logo, the globe signifies the unity of out clients and our global reach, the swoop that circles the globe is a nod to the original logo that included squares representing the many different products and services offered. This new logo pays tribute to the original design, while embracing the global reach of our products and services.
For more information on PawnMaster, visit pawnmaster.com or pawnmasternation.com.
