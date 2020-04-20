LONDON, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 26, Britain's premier antiquities auction house, Pax Romana, will take collectors on a virtual 5,000-year journey across time, from Ancient Mesopotamia to modern-day China. The expertly curated 337-lot selection allows all collectors, whether novice or advanced, to bid on authentic ancient art and cultural objects backed by trusted provenance and scholarship. All ancient items will convey with a professional Certificate of Authenticity signed by Pax Romana's owner/director, Dr Ivan Bonchev (PhD, University of Oxford).

Featuring antiquities and works of art from China, India, the Holy Lands, Western and Southeast Asia, the auction's Ancient section includes a great variety of artifacts in terracotta, stucco, bronze and stone.

A large and finely cast 16th/17th-century Chinese Ming bronze Guanyin from the Ming Dynasty depicts the deity in a seated position on the back of a dragon. Weighing over 6kg (13lbs., 4oz.), it is estimated at £4,000-£8,000. Two circa-1700 (or earlier) Chinese gilt bronze figures of Vajrasattva carry individual estimates of £3,000-£5,000. Archaic Chinese bronzes of various types and designs from the R. Unger collection include a circa-12th-11th century BC Late Shang dynasty (or later) bronze ritual wine vessel, £3,000-£5,000.

A most outstanding and extremely rare Famille Rose enameled double-gourd-shape glass snuff bottle, Qianlong, Chinese Imperial Palace Workshops Beijing, bears a 4-character mark from 1736-1780. The bottle is similar to one sold by Christie's NY on March 29, 2006 for a staggering $329,600. Pax Romana's bottle is conservatively estimated at £50,000-£75,000.

A magnificent collection of fully authenticated (by Ralf Kotalla, Germany) Ancient Chinese objects includes a menagerie of Han and Tang animals. They include a TL-tested circa 618-907AD Tang dynasty terracotta horse, 26in high x 26in long, £6,000-£9,000; and an appealing TL-tested Han dynasty pottery guard dog, £5,000-£8,000.

A stellar array of Gandharan sculptures depicting the Buddha and various scenes includes an important Gandharan grey schist statue of Bodhisattva, circa 300AD, estimated at £2,000-£3,000. An extremely rare Gandharan Buddhist shrine panel/stela made of Phyllitic schist, circa 500-600AD, could reach £4,000-£8,000.

The auction also includes various objects from western Asia and the Holy Lands, rare pots from Persia, Indus Valley idols, Mesopotamian cuneiform tablets and more. A large and rare Sassanian bronze ritual bowl, circa 500-600AD, is expected to reach £3,000-£5,000.

View the online catalogue and bid absentee or live online through LiveAuctioneers. Online: www.paxromana.auction

Media Contact:
Dr. Ivan Bonchev
+44 7424 994167
238240@email4pr.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.