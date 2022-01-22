PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global cryptocurrency exchange PayBito will be providing its technical expertise in a major gaming exchange venture based in the US. The digital assets exchange will deliver its blockchain gaming architecture to create a seamless gaming experience where participants can enjoy the benefits of true ownership and virtual exchanges.
The US-based crypto exchange is altering gaming landscapes with the incorporation of blockchain networking, utilizing the platform's scalability and tokenization features. The gaming assets can be traded effortlessly through means of transfer, stake, and rent.
The distributed ledger sharing blockchain technology forges a decentralized gaming ecosystem with innovative features like content incentivization, in-game asset tokenization, and fraud prevention with smart contracts.
PayBito Chief and blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury states, "The implementation of blockchain architecture is revolutionizing gaming environments as the world braces to adapt to the metaverse and Web 3.0."
PayBito offers its unique white label crypto exchange architecture for enterprises and entrepreneurs looking forward to adding crypto trading to their list of business services. The solution features several trading options, including an integrated crypto-forex solution for an unmatched trading experience. The digital assets exchange also offers crypto banking and crypto-collateralized lending options for registered users.
PayBito has a global clientele list including global banking and financial institutions, marketplaces, stock brokerage, and forex trading firms. The exchange, aiming to be the top US crypto exchange, prioritizes clarity and offers prospective clients a demo trial version before acquisition. Exchange solutions from PayBito have been deployed across multiple Asian nations, including the Philippines, Bangkok, the Middle East, and Canada.
The gaming industry holds huge potential with the upcoming metaverse slated to be a trillion-dollar global game-changer. PayBito looks forward to the success of its gaming venture with the incorporation of its cutting-edge blockchain platform and an expanding network spanning several continents.
- About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE PayBito