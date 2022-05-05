The Association of Children's Museums (ACM) has named PBS KIDS recipient of the 2022 ACM Great Friend to Kids Award for its outstanding impact on the lives of children. The award will be presented at ACM's annual conference, InterActivity.
ARLINGTON, Va., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Children's Museums (ACM) is thrilled to announce PBS KIDS as the recipient of the 2022 ACM Great Friend to Kids Award. The award will be accepted by David Lowenstein, Senior Director of Ready To Learn at PBS KIDS, on Wednesday, May 18, during ACM's InterActivity 2022 conference in St. Louis, MO.
"ACM is proud to honor PBS KIDS as our 2022 ACM Great Friend to Kids Award recipient for its outstanding impact on the lives of children, building knowledge, critical thinking, imagination, and curiosity," said ACM Executive Director Arthur Affleck. "By involving parents, teachers, caregivers, and communities as learning partners, PBS KIDS helps to empower children for success in school, work and life."
Lowenstein manages the Ready To Learn Initiative for PBS KIDS, leading a cross-disciplinary team, in partnership with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), responsible for the research, development, and distribution of educational media and resources for young children and their families. He is a regular speaker on the role of public media in improving early learning outcomes and community-based initiatives.
Since 1991, the ACM Great Friends to Kids Award has been presented annually at the InterActivity conference and honors those who have made significant contributions to strengthen education and advance the interests of children. Recent recipients include Temple Grandin, the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, The Junior League, and Geoffrey Canada.
Returning for the first time in person in three years, InterActivity 2022 will be hosted by The Magic House, St. Louis Children's Museum in St. Louis, MO from May 16-18. Hundreds of children's museum leaders, staff, and stakeholders will gather to explore this year's theme, PLAY The Long Game, share knowledge, and advocate for the children's museum field.
About ACM
The Association of Children's Museums (ACM) champions children's museums worldwide. With more than 470 members in 50 states and 16 countries, ACM leverages the collective knowledge of children's museums through convening, sharing, and dissemination. Learn more at http://www.ChildrensMuseums.org.
About PBS KIDS
PBS KIDS believes the world is full of possibilities, and so is every child. As the number one educational media brand for kids, PBS KIDS helps children ages 2-8 learn lessons that last a lifetime. Through media and community-based programs, PBS KIDS wants children to see themselves uniquely reflected and celebrated in lovable, diverse characters who serve as positive role models, and to explore their feelings and discover new adventures along the way. Families can stream PBS KIDS for free anytime, no subscription required. A large collection of mobile apps and pbskids.org provide accessible content that spark kids' curiosity. PBS KIDS and local stations across the country support the entire ecosystem in which children learn and grow – including their teachers and caregivers, parents, and community – providing resources accessible anytime and anywhere. For more information, visit pbs.org/pressroom, or follow PBS KIDS on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
