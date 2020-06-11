NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 mean hospitals caring for admitted patients are seeking ways to help patients navigate no-visitor policies, connect with loved ones and cope with the isolation with easy access to positive distractions. To support this growing need, pCare™ has entered into a new partnership with Tubi, an ad-supported video on demand service with over 20,000 movies and television shows.
"The work of hospitals and health systems to institute protocols that can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect their patients and staff is critical. But every health professional recognizes the very real impact that stress, isolation and even boredom can have on patients," said Dave Bennett, CISM, chief executive officer, pCare. "Our partnership with Tubi reflects what we're hearing from the hospitals we serve and is part of our rapid-response to help health teams address quickly evolving pain points in the era of COVID-19."
The partnership with Tubi fits within the new pCare COVID-19 Tablet Configuration Solution, which will be implemented by Temple University Health System (TUHS) at its flagship location in North Philadelphia. To help manage the surge of COVID-19 patients, TUHS set up patient care rooms in non-traditional spaces including outpatient clinic exam rooms and lobby waiting areas in the hospital. By implementing pCare's COVID-19 configuration, they are now able to offer patients virtual visits, curated education and entertainment on demand, and reach locations not equipped with televisions or hard-wired internet connections. The configuration was deployed quickly, without the need for on-premise servers, cables or televisions, by leveraging iPads and operating them over the health system's existing WiFi.
Tubi (www.tubi.tv), a division of FOX Entertainment, will offer patients access to over 20,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free. In addition to the pCare Table COVID-19 Configuration Solution, patients will also be able to watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/.
"We are honored to partner with pCare and hospitals nationwide to bring Tubi's rich library of titles to patients at a crucial time when entertainment, now more than ever, is beneficial for sustaining mental health," said Andrea Clarke-Hall, Tubi's Head of Global Business Development. "Our massive and diverse offering allows patients from all walks of life to stream and binge their favorite movie or TV show."
pCare's interactive patient experience solution offers health systems a robust suite of customizable tools and resources that educate, engage and entertain patients, to promote patient satisfaction and better outcomes. pCare's offerings can help health systems gather real-time patient feedback, optimize workflow and rounding, offer video-based patient education, support a clean and comfortable environment, help patients and providers navigate discharge and care transitions, and support healthcare leaders with coach advisory services that develop strategies for improvement based on an organization's own data.
pCare's interactive patient experience solution helps healthcare providers engage, educate, and entertain patients across the care continuum. The pCare open platform integrates with existing EHR/EMR systems, patient portals, and mobile health applications to connect patients, families and caregivers. Recognized by KLAS as the quality leader in the interactive patient systems category, pCare is the partner leading healthcare organizations trust to improve care quality, patient outcomes, and financial performance. Connect with pCare now. Follow pCare on Twitter @pCarebyTVRC and TVR Communications on LinkedIn.
Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi (www.tubi.tv), a division of FOX Entertainment, is an ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service with over 20,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. Tubi gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free. Currently available in the US, Canada, and Australia, Tubi can be accessed on over 25 devices, including Amazon FireTV, Roku, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, iOS, Android, and many others.