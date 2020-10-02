EL PASO, Texas, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, PD Eyes is here. Peter Dubrule teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create PD Eyes.
Peter's vision for PD Eyes came about after wanting to create a platform where people can acquire presentation skills to deliver effective and engaging presentations. Users can work on building confidence in themselves and develop the skills necessary to make visual connections with a variety of audiences.
Introducing PD Eyes - a gaming platform that lets the user develop and practice presentation skills.
"PD Eyes has been added to my rotation of favorite apps. I love being able to practice, challenge, and develop my skills in a safe judgement free environment!" - User
The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:
- Purchase different sounds in the sound store
- Ability to compete in speaking engagements
- Ability to change and adjust your sound settings
- Create a user profile and status
- Purchase coins & more!
Visit pdeyes-confidence.com/wp-admin/ for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.
Contact: PD Eyes LLC
Phone: 915-373-5213
Facebook: Search PD Eyes
Instagram: pdeyesapp
Twitter: @pd-eyes
Download from the app from App Store (iOS):
Android Link:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pd.pdeye&hl=en_US
iOS link: