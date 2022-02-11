LONDON, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peach, a market leader in video advertising workflow and delivery, has today announced a platform integration with Innovid, a market leader and pioneer in digital TV ad technology.
Innovid is one of the largest independent ad platforms globally, and now through a new API integration by Peach using Innovid Creative Bridge, customers will be enabled to seamlessly deliver creative assets from Peach straight into their campaign folders. From there they will be able to use Innovid's features, including the ad server or their interactive and dynamic creative optimisation (DCO) tools.
Ben Regensburger, CEO at Peach said: "This is an exciting integration for Peach as we continue our mission to streamline ad workflows through simple, fast and accurate tools that connect up the ecosystem.
"Innovid are pioneers in CTV and digital video ad serving and management. Connecting Peach to Innovid allows brands and agencies to seamlessly deliver quality-checked creative straight into their media workflows."
Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid said: "Both Innovid and Peach share a similar vision and passion for driving innovation in TV and video workflows and for working to improve how the ad ecosystem works. It's great to connect these two platforms to make it easier than ever to activate campaigns quickly and efficiently."
Peach will continue to support brands and media agencies to seamlessly bridge the gap between sourcing correct and cleared, quality checked creative assets, right through to activating and managing digital campaigns with automatic asset distribution directly to their Innovid accounts, without the need to upload and download files. Innovid provides ad serving and hosting and creative tools to transform 'view only' video ads into interactive or dynamic video, and measurement tools to track and optimise creative performance.
About Peach
Global video ad management platform Peach, manages the world's advertising content and makes it easy for brands, agencies and media owners to collaborate on a global scale. Since 1996, Peach has been shaking up the way advertising is distributed and powering the world's most ambitious creative. Broadcasters around the world rely on Peach every day. Operating across over 100 countries worldwide, the Peach technology has revolutionised ad industry workflows, replacing laborious manual tasks with automated processes, and offering efficiency, visibility and security. Its technology simplifies complicated ad delivery processes and ensures all ads arrive at their destinations in perfect condition.
About Innovid
Innovid powers connected TV (CTV) advertising streaming, personalisation, and measurement for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables data-driven personalisation, real-time decisioning, scaled ad serving, and accredited measurement, Innovid offers its clients and partners streamlined solutions that optimise the value of advertising investments across screens and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in CTV innovation, powered proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to fuel the future of TV advertising.
Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
