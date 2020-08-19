NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peacock today announced a new, exclusive free channel: NBC Sports on Peacock. Debuting August 24, the channel will stream daytime live sports talk programming, including PFT Live with Mike Florio, The Dan Patrick Show, and The Rich Eisen Show. In September, Brother From Another and PFT PM will join the lineup.
"Peacock provides live topical sports conversations all day, every weekday, from the best and most experienced personalities in sports," said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for Peacock. "We're excited to launch the NBC Sports Channel on Peacock with this unique and exclusive content, who provide the fans the latest commentary and opinion on everything that is happening in the world of sport."
NBC Sports on Peacock weekday schedule (all times ET)
7:00 – 9:00 a.m
9:00 a.m. – noon
Noon – 3:00 p.m.
The Rich Eisen Show (exclusivity begins 10/5)
3:00 – 6:00 p.m.
6:00 – 7:00 p.m.
PFT PM
From the creators of Pro Football Talk Live, PFT PM delivers the latest news from around the league. The show is hosted by Mike Florio and regularly features Charean Williams, Peter King, Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy, and Chris Simms. PFT PM will begin streaming live on the NBC Sports on Peacock channel in September, date to be announced.
Shows will be available on demand in addition to streaming live. Highlights from NBC Sports Channel on Peacock will also be featured in the service's Trending section, a hub for short-form content that is updated on a daily basis and includes sports highlights, pop culture updates, and shorter interview and news segments.
Upcoming live sports on Peacock includes coverage of golf's U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open, Premier League, an NFL Wild Card Playoff Game, and select events from the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Olympics. Fans can also watch on demand replays of events like Triple Crown horse races, daily highlights from NBC Sports, and hundreds of hours of sports series, documentaries and films such as Tiger Woods: Chasing History; 1968; I Am Ali; Dream Team; Being Evel; Feherty; Willie; and Peacock Originals Lost Speedways and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.
Fans can sign up for Peacock for free at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available on Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; and VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs. Comcast's eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.
About Peacock
Peacock is NBCUniversal's new streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood's biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.
About NBC Sports Group:
NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company consists of NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Audio Network and NBC Sports Digital, which includes NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com, GolfChannel.com, the digital assets of the NBC Sports Regional Networks, Rotoworld, the NBC Sports Talk franchise, multiple apps, and two transactional sports businesses, GolfNow and Sports Engine, and a direct-to-consumer product NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Group possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NHL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, French Open, and many more.
