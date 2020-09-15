Peacock Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Premiere Of First Original Latino Short Form Documentary Series True Colors featuring Alex Rodríguez, John Leguizamo, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mario Lopez, Ellen Ochoa, Laurie Hernandez, Lele Pons And Ángela Aguilar

Also Premiering for the First Time, Snackable Versions of Iconic Telemundo Series El Chema, El Cuerpo del Deseo, La Doña And More