NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service, today announced it will be available on Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices on July 15, 2020. At that time, Peacock will offer a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and timely live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium offers 15,000 hours of content, and Android and Android TV users will receive complimentary access to Peacock Premium until Oct. 15, 2020. Once a user's promotion concludes, Peacock Premium will be available for $4.99 per month on Android and Android TV via Google Play in-app purchase. Viewers may also upgrade to an ad-free tier for an additional $5.00 per month.
"Given Google's extensive customer reach, millions of people will be able to start streaming Peacock on their preferred platform or device this July," said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock. "We've made Peacock free to our distribution partners, including Google, because we want people everywhere to stream Peacock, and the Peacock Premium promotion demonstrates our commitment to providing incredible value for our mutual customers."
"As millions of our viewers have already seen the massive benefit of having Peacock available to them these past few months, we look forward to leveraging the unprecedented reach of Google's platforms and devices, to provide Peacock to even more fans on July 15," said Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. "Google continues to be a terrific partner as we aim to deliver NBCUniversal's world class content across all of their platforms and devices."
Peacock recently announced original programming available at launch including Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence and Lost Speedways; sports documentary In Deep with Ryan Lochte; and the entire full-length film Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. In addition, customers will enjoy current season programming from NBC and Telemundo, access to hundreds of blockbuster movies like Jurassic Park, Do the Right Thing, and Shrek; and iconic shows including comedies Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, King of Queens, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men, Frasier, George Lopez, Psych, Monk and Cheers; dramas Law & Order: SVU, Downton Abbey, Yellowstone, Friday Night Lights, House, Battlestar Galactica, Parenthood, Heroes, and kids programing including Curious George, DreamWorks Where's Waldo? and Cleopatra in Space.
Peacock customers will also enjoy daily programming highlights from TODAY, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and Access Hollywood, and 75 streaming channels including clip-based channels like the best Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers comedy sketches, the best sketches from the SNL Vault, plus news channels from NBC News Now and Sky News, and genre channels like True Crime, Reality Check-In and 80s Mix Tape.
In April, Peacock's early preview rolled out to Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex customers at no additional cost. For more information visit http://www.peacocktv.com.
About Peacock:
Peacock is NBCUniversal's new streaming service, launching in 2020. Peacock will deliver a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, including two of the most-watched streaming series "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation," plus critically-acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood's biggest studios. In addition, Peacock will tap into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.
