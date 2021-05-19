BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PeakActivity, a digital consulting and implementation company, announced the launch of its new sister company, RevCommerce. While PeakActivity will continue to deliver a wide range of digital solutions for their clients, RevCommerce will focus entirely on its new headless e-commerce product.
Nearly five years in the making, RevCommerce began when a few PeakActivity clients were seeking a better e-commerce experience for their customers. Some had already invested heavily in e-commerce or content management systems, but grew frustrated to learn they had limited options to customize frontends or easily connect into other backend systems.
"Some clients were looking for custom features or functionality that traditional e-commerce platforms didn't possess. Others needed a way to easily integrate with their existing databases. So we built an e-commerce platform that did all that and more," says Manish Hirapara, PeakActivity CEO and RevCommerce Founder.
Built on headless technology, RevCommerce de-couples the front and back end to allow clients to change individual components without disrupting others—saving them time and money. By breaking the e-commerce experience into discrete modules and combining it with native cloud architecture, RevCommerce enables clients to customize, add-on, or optimize existing technologies with unprecedented ease, and at their own pace.
"Anyone selling online today knows the marketplace is intense. Customers demand fast, seamless experiences. A couple of seconds delay in your cart can cost you millions," says Andy Boyland, RevCommerce CEO.
RevCommerce offers four native components: a content management system, a product information manager, a digital asset manager, and a cart/checkout feature. By design, clients can use any of these features independently or combine them all into a quadfecta of commerce capabilities. Its headless technology smoothly integrates with any API-based backend database or frontend microservice, giving RevCommerce clients complete flexibility to build on top of existing technologies without having to replace everything at once.
Boyland continues, "Our clients see a real advantage in the flexibility offered by RevCommerce. The ability to make incremental changes smoothly and quickly now or in the future is its most important competitive advantage."
About RevCommerce
RevCommerce is a groundbreaking e-commerce technology designed to help businesses deliver a faster, better online experience. By breaking commerce into modules and combining it with native cloud architecture, our system turns change into a competitive advantage. Our revolutionary technology empowers businesses to sell better now—and quickly adapt if their needs change in the future. For more information, contact Hello@RevCommerce.com.
About PeakActivity
PeakActivity is a digital strategy and implementation company, partnering with businesses to accelerate their growth through eCommerce, Digital Marketing, and Technology solutions. By leveraging its unique methodology of Dream, Deliver, Elevate, PeakActivity simultaneously focuses on short-term wins with a constant eye towards longer-term innovation and business growth. For more information, contact Hello@PeakActivity.com.
Media Contact
Justine Herz, PeakActivity, +1 5614047325, jherz@peakactivity.com
SOURCE PeakActivity