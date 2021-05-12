MILWAUKEE, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Jonathan Pearson is proud to announce the launch of a new website focusing on Social Security disability cases in Wisconsin. Pearson Disability Law, LLC provides legal representation for those who are pursuing Social Security disability benefits. In addition to serving clients in the Chicago area and throughout the state of Illinois, the firm will also be representing people in Milwaukee and throughout southeast Wisconsin.
Jonathan handles all aspects of his clients' claims himself and will never pass you along to a paralegal. You are paying for the help and expertise of an attorney and deserve the best possible representation in order to secure your benefits.
Jonathan has more than 15 years of legal experience handling Social Security disability cases. He has served thousands of clients, which has given him an understanding of the challenges faced by those with disabilities and the best ways to navigate the complicated process of securing disability benefits. He grew up in Milwaukee and has a strong connection to the southeast Wisconsin area, and he is proud to be able to help those who have disabilities receive the financial assistance they need.
"Over my years of experience helping people address legal issues related to Social Security disability, I have always strived to provide my clients with personal attention and care, and I am happy to be able to provide these services to people in my home state of Wisconsin," said Attorney Pearson. "If your application for Social Security disability benefits has been denied, I want to help you determine your best options for receiving the aid you need and deserve. It is important to address these issues as quickly as possible, because the longer you wait, the harder it will be to resolve your case and begin receiving benefits."
The Wisconsin website for Pearson Disability Law, LLC can be accessed at http://www.milwaukeedisabilitylawyers.com. The firm's office is located at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave., East Town, 18th Floor, Milwaukee, WI 53202. For those who are concerned about safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, Attorney Pearson is happy to provide assistance remotely with no office visits required, including consulting with clients over the phone or using videoconferencing software such as Zoom.
About Pearson Disability Law, LLC
Attorney Jonathan Pearson provides legal help with all aspects of Social Security disability, including assisting with applying for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), as well as appealing the denial of disability benefits. With a singular focus on Social Security disability law, he provides personal attention to clients to ensure that they can receive the benefits they need and deserve. Contact the Wisconsin office of Pearson Disability Law by calling 414-240-4801 or visiting http://www.milwaukeedisabilitylawyers.com/contact.
Media Contact
Matt Brady, OVC Lawyer Marketing, 630-635-8000, mbrady@ovclawyermarketing.com
SOURCE Pearson Disability Law, LLC