SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pegasus has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
With 50+ years of experience and 350MM+ square feet serviced every day, Pegasus prides itself for being more than just a vendor in creating and maintaining clean, healthy, and safe indoor environments for commercial, industrial, and manufacturing facilities.
The priority is to build value for customers and much of this due to Pegasus' to its thriving corporate culture. As an ESOP (employee-owned) company, Pegasus employees are stockholders that have a direct stake it it's success.
Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"As an employee-owned company, it is critically important to create a world-class culture that makes being an employee owner fun and rewarding, both financially and emotionally," said Jeff Becker, President of Pegasus.
"My goal was to give all Employee Owners a chance to act and take responsibility, rather than just doing their job. I wanted everyone to understand how they contribute to the financial performance of the company, and to understand that they have a direct stake in the company's success. I truly believe that the best, most efficient, most profitable way to operate a business is to educate everybody on how the business works, give them a voice in saying how the company is run, and provide them a stake in the financial outcome - good or bad. People love working at Pegasus and appreciate the encouragement to grow, learn, and become the best that they can be, while having a positive impact within the company, the community, and their lives. This creates a drive to exceed and reach their financial and personal goals, where many never thought possible."
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
About Pegasus
Pegasus leads the way in comprehensive cleaning and maintenance solutions. We leverage cutting-edge technology to create and maintain clean, healthy, and safe indoor environments for commercial, industrial, and manufacturing facilities.
Pegasus was named by Inc. Magazine as one of the "Fastest Growing Private Companies in America" and as one of the "Best Places to Work" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Pegasus is an ESOP (employee-owned) company and certified in CIMS-GB, HubZone, and ISO 9001:2015.
For more information, please visit http://www.pegasusclean.com
