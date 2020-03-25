Company responds quickly to provide a safe solution for homeowners' window and door replacement projects during COVID-19 - With safety a top concern, the company has put in place additional measures to help ensure the health and wellness of its team members and customers. - Homeowners can discuss window and door replacement options, get a quote and purchase products through video. - Virtual appointments are available in major U.S. markets including Chicago, Seattle, Detroit, New Jersey and more. - A virtual appointment can be scheduled by visiting pella.com/where-to-buy/virtual-appointment/.