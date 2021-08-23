ALBUQUERQUE, NM, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pen & Poet podcast launched in 2018 as a podcast about poetry and poets from all walks of life. It's one of the only podcasts that embraces both spoken word and traditional page poetry. The host, Rene Mullen, started Pen & Poet because he wanted to ask poets all the nerdy and intimate questions about their work.
The biweekly show is one-part interview and one-part poetry reading. The hope is that listeners find new contemporary artists who they may not have found otherwise. Each interview opens with the poet reading a poem or two, followed by intimate conversations about their work, the life of an artist, mental health, traumas, family, and any other aspect of existence that comes up naturally through conversation.
Pen & Poet has featured the likes of Indigenous poet Rowie Shebala, non-binary spoken word poet Bassam, and Mexican-born, Texas-bred poet and makeup artist Chibbi Orduna. This season expect to hear from poets from across the country, many of whom are multi-book published.
Host, Rene Mullen, is himself a poet, spoken word artist, and author of This Still Breathing Canvas, from Mindwell Poetry Press.
"Growing up," says Rene Mullen, "I thought poetry wasn't for me. I thought what counted as 'poetry' had to fit into a very particular box. Nearly everyone knows what box I mean without my saying so. Those who taught me about poetry made it something I couldn't identify with. But when I found out poetry could be engaging, deep, thought provoking, and contemporary, I had to share it with as many people as possible."
You can listen to the podcast anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, just to name a few.
If you have a published poetry collection and would like to be a guest on the show, simply find Pen & Poet on Facebook, Tiktok, Instagram, or email the show at penandpoet@gmail.com. You can also support the show via our Patreon page.
