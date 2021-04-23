MEADVILLE, Pa., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mack and Don's Great Adventure": a delightful escapade. "Mack and Don's Great Adventure" is the creation of published author, Penny Fraser, a devoted wife and loving mother.
Fraser shares, "Mack and Don leave their Cave Tribe behind to embark on an adventure for new food. Along the way, they meet the Mountain Tribe, who show them fire, and befriend some dinosaurs who give them the ride of their lives. They return to their tribe with new food, new experiences, and a taste for adventure!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Penny Fraser's new book pairs an enjoyable tale with sound advice.
Offering parents a unique way to address important lessons such as fire and water safety, Fraser's narrative will be an enjoyable addition to any readers collection.
View a synopsis of "Mack and Don's Great Adventure" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Mack and Don's Great Adventure" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Mack and Don's Great Adventure", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing