People Across The Globe Come Together To Celebrate New York's First Ever Virtual New Year's Eve

Leaders from as far as Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, and Mayors from cities as close as Atlanta, Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, and Miami join New York in marking this historic occasion Organizers of the New Year's Eve Ball Drop Celebration invite families around the world to post video messages on Instagram describing their hopes for 2021; a select few may be chosen to participate in a live broadcast hosted by Wonderama's David Osmond