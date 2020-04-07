TEL AVIV, Israel, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point, a 360-degree Prevention as a Service company offering fast interception of any content-based attack across email and all collaboration channels, today announced that it has been ranked #1 in SE Labs' last independent testing. The test was performed in Q1 of 2020 and published in early April by SE Labs, a prominent email security pen-testing company. For its highest detection rate (96%), coupled with a 0% false-positive rate, Perception Point was awarded with the AAA Email Security Services Protection Award.
The test compared several different leading email security products from tier-one companies, and included: commodity attacks found in the wild; targeted attacks (Social Engineering, Phishing, Malware, and Business Email Compromise); and legitimate messages to test the effectiveness of the security solution.
"This test shows our added value for our customers," said Benny Reich, VP Products at Perception Point. "Our solution has proven to be the first in all categories tested: social protection, phishing protection, malware protection, and BEC protection. When enterprises engage with us, they know that 7 different layers of defense are working together to deliver the best security for their data."
"We are proud to be recognized as leaders in the email security market, further proving our service and technology in any testing environment," added Yoram Salinger, CEO of Perception Point. "We always strive to provide the best protection for our clients, and this is further proof that we can successfully do so. We were judged among a number of other top email security companies, against live targeted attacks that have unfortunately been very common over the last few years. The results prove how effective Perception Point's solution is in detecting and protecting against threats in real-time."
Perception Point is a Prevention-as-a-Service company, built to enable digital transformation. Its continuously expanding platform protects against the full range of threats, across the most targeted channels, in one simple solution that is incredibly easy to deploy, maintain and update according to the newest attack techniques. Perception Point's cloud-native platform enables the company to deploy updates to the platform weekly, and its incident response team continually provides insight into the latest trends and techniques. Founded in 2015, Perception Point serves global enterprises of all sizes, protecting tens of millions of emails, files, and URLs daily. For more information, visit www.perception-point.io.
