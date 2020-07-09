HOWARD BEACH, New York, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The book 69 Poemas was created by Percy M. Tejeda. Percy is an author and who served as a teacher at the Faculty of Human Medicine at the University of San Martín de Porres. He hails from the province of Tarma in Peru.
Percy said this about his book: "The idea of drawing the public's attention through this book is born, to continue resorting to words as the perfect way to express many of our emotions, accompanied by that authentic manifestation that occurs through our behavior. The human expression between poems, is the one that in this opportunity allows us to release our desires towards the one who attracts us, until we make ourselves dream between letters with encounters full of sensuality. It allows us to express our sorrows, to see the dramatic side of our reality that we sometimes turn away from. Finally, the forbidden song that will make the imagination fly to the top of the pleasures where the forbidden is not really, and a story that lives on the streets but is ignored by our consciences."
Published by Page Publishing, Percy M. Tejeda's new book 69 Poemas reflects upon the innermost passion of the human psyche that reveals the grace and sanctity of life as it ebbs in time and space.
Consumers who wish to partake in the stirring poignancy that hides within every poem of this book can purchase 69 Poemas in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
