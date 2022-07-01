Are you a FAN of SUMMER CONCERTS? Dave Herrera is a total fan! As Herrera just released the new single "I'm a Fan" on all streaming platforms. Bring your football and pass it around while listening to new music "I'm a Fan" at your summer backyard party, BBQ, tailgate or whatever is needed to add a little energy to your party. Dave Herrera tells a story about heading to a summer concert to see his favorite band with plans to hang out with the boys but ended up running into a crazy beautiful gal that he spends the rest of the evening dancing, singing along with the band, talking and enjoying every moment!
Check out the new music video for "I'm a Fan" on YouTube!
Website: http://www.DaveHerreraLive.com
