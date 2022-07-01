Are you a FAN of SUMMER CONCERTS? Dave Herrera is a total fan! As Herrera just released the new single "I'm a Fan" on all streaming platforms. Bring your football and pass it around while listening to new music "I'm a Fan" at your summer backyard party, BBQ, tailgate or whatever is needed to add a little energy to your party. Dave Herrera tells a story about heading to a summer concert to see his favorite band with plans to hang out with the boys but ended up running into a crazy beautiful gal that he spends the rest of the evening dancing, singing along with the band, talking and enjoying every moment!

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dave Herrera tells a story about heading to a concert to see his favorite band with plans to hang out with his boys but ended up running into a crazy beautiful gal that he spends the rest of the evening dancing, singing along with the band, talking and enjoying every moment!

Check out the new music video for "I'm a Fan" on YouTube!

Website: http://www.DaveHerreraLive.com

Media Contact

CONTACT PR, Brokerade, Inc., 1 9168219866, westcoastpromo@hotmail.com

 

SOURCE Dave Herrera

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.