NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perfect Moving, a leading NYC moving and storage company, joined the Knock Knock Give a Sock (KKGS) annual charity carnival event in an effort to extend a helping hand to the local community.
The event that took place December 19, 2021, counted a total of 15 different booths that included a variety of activities for participants, from bowling to nail polish and temporary tattoos, sack races, stocking decorating, bracelet making, spin art, cooking, and more. In this edition, the carnival was hosted in the PS 188 school where around 50% of students live in shelters.
Following the event, each student received a backpack filled with various items, such as toy cars, dolls, socks, and other gadgets, in preparation for the upcoming holiday season and as a way to offer students more resources.
What Is the Knock Knock Give a Sock Event?
The KKGS event was founded by Adina Lichman as a way both to offer the local homeless community a helping hand, and bring more awareness about the specific difficulties that people living in shelters often face to a larger audience.
Apart from hosting carnival activities for the community at large, the KKGS also organizes a "sock drive," where multiple items are gathered in order to be offered to those in need. This year, all items were delivered from West Orange, NJ to East Houston street in lower Manhattan by the Perfect Moving company.
Why Perfect Moving Got Involved
As a locally active business, Perfect Moving believes it has a duty to help the community in any way it can, and not just through its services. As a result, offering its moving services to the KKGS event free of charge came as a natural step in fulfilling the company's mission.
"In the end, we all grow together as a community, so it's important for those of us who are, let's say, more fortunate to be present and join a movement in any way we can. Our company already has a strong connection with the local community, so The Perfect Movers team jumped at the chance to lend a hand to KKGS doing what it does best: delivering the items gathered to the drive to the kids who needed them most." - Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving
Apart from Perfect Moving, the event also gathered many sponsors such as Blackstone, JP Morgan, Kirkland & Ellis, or Craveth, and had 90 volunteers to assist with the carnival.
