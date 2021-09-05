MAYBROOK, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors Elsie Maldonado y José Luis Rodriguez offer a literary collection of life's experiences in Las Musas de Elsie y José: Meditaciones Espirituales para Momentos Especiales [The Muses of Elsie and José: Spiritual Meditations for Special Moments ($13.49, paperback, 9781662822988; $5.99, e-book, 9781662822995).
Maldonado said she was inspired by the various people who told her how much her poems or songs had touched them.
Elsie Maldonado is a poet and songwriter born in Puerto Rico and raised in New York. She graduated from the Bible Institute of the Assemblies of God in the Bronx and is a proud mother and grandmother.
Dr. José Luis Rodriguez was a university professor and has vast experience in writing and editing.
###
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Las Musas de Elsie y José is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Elsié Maldonado and Dr. José Luis Rodríguez, Salem Author Services, 718-316-5523, Elsie212@yahoo.com
SOURCE Xulon Press