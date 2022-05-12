According to expert stylist Joseph Rosenfeld, personal style has the power to sway outcomes in legal proceedings.
NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personal stylist Joseph Rosenfeld introduces a new service to help corporate trial teams tip the scales in their favor, ethically.
"With much at stake, a trial style strategy can make a material difference in the outcome of the case," claims Joseph Rosenfeld.
Judges, juries, and the media examine every aspect of how lawyers and witnesses appear. Rosenfeld explains, "Everything about your presence makes a statement. But does your dress style best represent the case and the client?"
Specific clothing details and colors create instant impact. An effective use of style psychology makes it easier for trial teams to make their cases and win. The right looks increase confidence and credibility, resulting in favorable impressions from onlookers.
This increases the chances of winning. It can also shorten the duration of proceedings and contain costs.
Trial team leaders and expert witnesses say that a refined appearance helps them win.
Joseph Rosenfeld offers complimentary consultations for corporate legal team leaders looking to step up their team's presence. This offer is available to corporate attorneys who have forthcoming or active litigation. Schedule a complimentary consultation with Joseph Rosenfeld.
About Joseph Rosenfeld
CEO and Founder
Joseph Rosenfeld works with top executives in Silicon Valley and New York. The Silicon Valley press has lauded him throughout his career. The Silicon Valley Business Journal included him in its "40 Under 40" list in 2008. Silicon Valley Magazine honored him in its "It List" in 2020. They also recognized him as the Best Personal Stylist in 2021.
Rosenfeld offers the following services:
- Personal brand exploration
- Color and style profiling
- Wardrobe development
- Image consulting
- Virtual consulting
