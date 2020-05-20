Boss_Pet___PetEdge___Logo.jpg
By Boss PetEdge

BEVERLY, Mass., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boss Pet Products, Inc. and its PETEDGE division, a leading distributor of wholesale professional pet grooming equipment and supplies, is inviting visitors to explore their new website at www.petedge.com.

"The new website has been designed with our customer's experience in mind," said Chris Miller, President of Boss Pet Products, Inc. "Pet Professionals are extremely busy people and our objective is to make finding and purchasing the products they need as easy as possible while providing an enjoyable hassle-free buyer experience"

The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality with enhanced images and product information providing easy navigation across PetEdge's broad portfolio of professional pet products.   

New features include:

  • Enhanced Content providing customers better product visuals and information
  • Mobile Optimized allowing customers full-service access via mobile devices
  • Intelligent Filtering creating easy navigation
  • Persistent Shopping Cart allowing Customer's cart to remain active while returning later to complete their purchase
  • Related Products helping provide customers full solution
  • Rapid Response Functionality makes the site compatible with all browsers and mobile devices.
  • Advanced Search Optimization to help customers find our site and search products

About Boss PetEdge:

Boss Pet Products, Inc. (PetEdge), based in Beverly MA, distributes a full line of pet grooming supplies and equipment for Pet Grooming Professionals and a broad assortment of consumer pet products for retail distributed from company Distribution Centers  in Nevada and Illinois.  To learn more about Boss PetEdge please visit: www.petedge.com. and www.bosspetedge.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.