The annual Bideawee Ball will be held this year on June 15th at Ziegfeld Ballroom in NYC. Last year, the gala raised over $500,000 for shelter pets and community programs through ticket sales, raffles, and corporate sponsorships. Tickets are on sale for guests and their well-behaved dogs.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pet lovers and their canine cha"paw"rones will gather once again for the highly anticipated annual Bideawee Ball, which will take place on Wednesday, June 15th at Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City from 6 PM to 10 PM. Guests can look forward to a cocktail hour, seated dinner, photo area, auctions, and dancing with music courtesy of DJ Bright Light Bright Light. Adoptable dogs and cats from the shelter will also be in attendance in hopes of meeting their forever families.
Last year, the event raised over $500,000 for animals to benefit Bideawee, one of the oldest and largest no-kill humane societies serving pets in Manhattan and Long Island. Proceeds from ticket sales, live and silent auctions, and sponsorships directly benefit homeless pets in their care as well as community programs like the Veterans Pet Project, which provides free adoptions and discounted services for veterans and active service members.
This year's theme will be "A Look Into The Future." Tickets to the black-tie-optional event will include one canine ticket per guest.
"Events like the Bideawee Ball make it possible for the shelter to save thousands of lives each year," says Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at PetMeds. "PetMeds® is honored to sponsor this year's gala, which will not only raise funds but also bring pet parents together to celebrate the human-animal bond."
To learn more or to purchase a ticket, please visit: https://www.bideawee.org/ball22/
About Bideawee
Bideawee, which means "stay awhile," in Scottish, is one of the country's oldest and most respected animal welfare and pet adoption organizations. Founded in 1903, Bideawee's mission is to be Greater New York's leader in rescuing, caring for, and placing homeless cats and dogs with people who love them. Bideawee provides an array of high-touch services including adoption centers, animal hospitals, pet therapy programs, and pet memorial parks that serve pets and pet lovers on their lifelong journey together. Bideawee is a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 humane animal organization and 100% of Bideawee's funding comes from private sources. Bideawee operates adoption centers in New York City and Westhampton. For more information, visit: http://www.Bideawee.org.
About PetMeds®
Founded in 1996, Petmeds.com is Your Trusted Pet Health Expert providing fast, easy and helpful service to over ten million customers across the U.S. by delivering prescription and non-prescription medications and pet supplies for less, direct to the consumer through its PetMeds® toll-free number, on the Internet through its website Petmeds.com, or with the PetMeds® mobile app available for free at Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS.
Media Contact
Leah Walker, PetMeds®, 5615264444, press@1800petmeds.com
SOURCE PetMeds®