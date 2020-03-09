INDIANAPOLIS, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 9th at 5pm, Phalen Leadership Academies (PLA) will host a ribbon cutting celebration as they open the doors to the first and only cultural center on Indy's Far Eastside.
"We are excited to be able to provide a place where children and families of our community can come together and be inspired to cultivate and participate in the arts," said PLA Founder and CEO Earl Martin Phalen. "With the support of Lilly Endowment Inc., this is going to be transformative for this community and for our scholars to have this new hub for creative expression."
PLA was awarded a $3 million grant as part of Lilly Endowment Inc. 's Strengthening Indianapolis Through Arts and Cultural Innovation Initiative to bring life and new purpose to an old and empty church located adjacent to James and Rosemary Phalen Leadership Academy. Transforming the space creates an artistic hub in one of Indianapolis' most dangerous neighborhoods where scholars and families can be empowered through the arts and cultural enrichment.
"We believe that the projects, including PLA's Cultural Center, will significantly enhance the quality of life for residents in Indianapolis and create compelling new experiences for visitors," said Rob Smith, the Endowment's Vice President for Community Development.
At the Center, PLA scholars and community members will give the Far Eastside a true art infusion as producers, editors and owners of their own artistic work. 1,500 youth will have access to a state-of-the-art recording studio with professional-grade audio recording equipment and production software so that community members can create their own music, and youth can take into practice everything they have learned during the school year to produce soundtracks for stage productions and score their own 3D films. Students will write, score and perform their own pieces.
The ribbon cutting takes place on April 9th, 5pm-6:30pm at 4352 N. Mitthoeffer Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46235. Participants are asked to RSVP at http://bit.ly/PLARSVP or at the link available at PhalenAcademies.org
Phalen Leadership Academies (PLA) is a nonprofit turnaround school operator with a network of high quality, tuition-free public and charter schools across the United States. PLA is based in Indianapolis and currently serves 10,000 scholars in 22 schools across the country.