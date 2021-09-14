PharmExec APEX awards logo

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical Executive®, a leading multimedia platform that exchanges experiences and insights about innovative business and marketing ideas, is pleased to announce the winners of the first annual, Pharmaceutical Executive® 2021 APEX Awards.

Pharmaceutical Executive® APEX Awards Announces 2021 Winners

Selected by an exceptional jury, compromised of the most respected and experienced health care professionals located across the United States, the winners exemplify the best creative health care work within the industry. 

"Congratulations to the recipients of the first ever, Pharmaceutical Executive® 2021 APEX Awards," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Pharmaceutical Executive®. "The winners have shown exemplary creative talent in healthcare and it is my honor to congratulate them for their outstanding commitment to empowering healthcare companies and their customers."

This year's winners by award category are as follows:

Aesthetics/Dermatology

  • CDMP - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Cardiovascular

  • Nexus Pharmaceuticals

Central Nervous System

  • CDMP - SK Life Science

Devices

  • Fingerpaint - AngioDynamics

Direct-to-Consumer – Disease Awareness/Education (Unregulated)

  • Truth Serum NTWK – Athenex Inc.

Direct-to-Consumer - FDA Regulated

  • Fingerpaint – Sun Pharmaceuticals

Direct-to-Patient – Disease Awareness/Education (Unregulated)

  • PAC Media Group/Pangaea Creative House - RB Health

Direct-to-Patient – FDA Regulated

  • CultHealth – Novo Nordisk Inc.

Hematology

  • Centron – Apellis

Immunology

  • ZantZoo – Pharming Group N.V.

Metabolic

  • Fingerpaint – DSM

Oncology - Branded (FDA Regulated)

  • Brick City Greenhouse - Gilead Sciences

Oncology - Disease Awareness/Education (Unregulated)

  • Biolumina – AstraZeneca

Ophthalmology

  • Elevate Healthcare Marketing - Eyevance Pharmaceuticals

Rare Disease - Disease Awareness/Education (Unregulated)

  • Centron – Apellis

Rare Disease - FDA Regulated

  • Synchrony Healthcare Communications, Inc - Harmony Biosciences

Respiratory

  • Glue Advertising - ATS: American Thoracic Society And CHEST: American College of Chest Physicians

Surgery - FDA Regulated

  • Fingerpaint - Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Veterinary

  • Fingerpaint – Zoetis

Women's Health - Disease Awareness/Education (Unregulated)

  • Hearts & Science - Amgen

Women's Health - FDA Regulated

  • H4B Chelsea – Therapeutics MD

The virtual award ceremony was held Thursday, September 9, 2021.

About Pharmaceutical Executive® 

Pharmaceutical Executive®is a multimedia platform that offers news, opinions, analysis, features and executive profiles. The magazine and its website serve as a forum for industry leaders to exchange opinions, experiences and insights about innovative business and marketing ideas, strategies and tactics. Pharmaceutical Executive®is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels. 

Pharmaceutical Executive® Media Contact 

Kristie Luff         

+1-609-516-3722

kluff@mjhlifesciences.com

