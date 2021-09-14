Pharmaceutical Executive® APEX Awards Announces 2021 Winners

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical Executive®, a leading multimedia platform that exchanges experiences and insights about innovative business and marketing ideas, is pleased to announce the winners of the first annual, Pharmaceutical Executive® 2021 APEX Awards.
Selected by an exceptional jury, compromised of the most respected and experienced health care professionals located across the United States, the winners exemplify the best creative health care work within the industry.
"Congratulations to the recipients of the first ever, Pharmaceutical Executive® 2021 APEX Awards," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Pharmaceutical Executive®. "The winners have shown exemplary creative talent in healthcare and it is my honor to congratulate them for their outstanding commitment to empowering healthcare companies and their customers."
This year's winners by award category are as follows:
Aesthetics/Dermatology
- CDMP - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.
Cardiovascular
- Nexus Pharmaceuticals
Central Nervous System
- CDMP - SK Life Science
Devices
- Fingerpaint - AngioDynamics
Direct-to-Consumer – Disease Awareness/Education (Unregulated)
- Truth Serum NTWK – Athenex Inc.
Direct-to-Consumer - FDA Regulated
- Fingerpaint – Sun Pharmaceuticals
Direct-to-Patient – Disease Awareness/Education (Unregulated)
- PAC Media Group/Pangaea Creative House - RB Health
Direct-to-Patient – FDA Regulated
- CultHealth – Novo Nordisk Inc.
Hematology
- Centron – Apellis
Immunology
- ZantZoo – Pharming Group N.V.
Metabolic
- Fingerpaint – DSM
Oncology - Branded (FDA Regulated)
- Brick City Greenhouse - Gilead Sciences
Oncology - Disease Awareness/Education (Unregulated)
- Biolumina – AstraZeneca
Ophthalmology
- Elevate Healthcare Marketing - Eyevance Pharmaceuticals
Rare Disease - Disease Awareness/Education (Unregulated)
- Centron – Apellis
Rare Disease - FDA Regulated
- Synchrony Healthcare Communications, Inc - Harmony Biosciences
Respiratory
- Glue Advertising - ATS: American Thoracic Society And CHEST: American College of Chest Physicians
Surgery - FDA Regulated
- Fingerpaint - Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Veterinary
- Fingerpaint – Zoetis
Women's Health - Disease Awareness/Education (Unregulated)
- Hearts & Science - Amgen
Women's Health - FDA Regulated
- H4B Chelsea – Therapeutics MD
The virtual award ceremony was held Thursday, September 9, 2021.
