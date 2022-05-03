In Honor of National Foster Care Month, The #FosterChallenge will Make Stops in Los Angeles | San Francisco Bay Area | Denver | Minneapolis | Boston | New York
LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind, & Fire, founder of the Music Is Unity Foundation, and Holly Choon Hyang Bachman, Korean adoptee/founder and president of the Mixed Roots Foundation will team up once again for the 3rd Annual #FosterChallenge during May to raise awareness and funds during National Foster Care Month.
The national tour will spotlight the foundations' community partners in select cities, promote their community events, and raise funds for the urgent needs of foster youth across the country. Individuals who participate in the #FosterChallenge from May 1st - May 31st will have a chance to win VIP Tickets to see Earth, Wind and Fire currently on tour in the San Francisco Bay area, Denver, Minneapolis, Boston and New York. In addition to VIP tickets to see the iconic group, participants are also eligible to win a variety of items and experiences. Americans across the country are invited to accept the #FosterChallenge by texting 'fosterchallenge' to 76278 or visit http://www.fosterchallenge.org.
"It is an honor to team with the Mixed Roots Foundation to continue to raise awareness and funds to support the needs of foster youth, especially those aging out of the foster care system," said Philip Bailey, founder of the Music Is Unity Foundation. "I look forward to going on tour with Earth Wind and Fire and leveraging our platform to spotlight our community partners who serve this very special group of youth. Our foster youth did not choose to be in the system. If we can all take action we can help, support, and make a difference in one life, especially as we continue to navigate the uncertainty of the pandemic and ongoing issues of civil and economic unrest."
"We are thrilled to go live on tour with Mr. Bailey and the Music is Unity Foundation after hosting a series of virtual events for the past two years. We look forward to making our #FosterChallenge campaign another successful partnership," said Holly Choon Hyang Bachman, founder and president of Mixed Roots Foundation. "Our focus this year is to build and expand on the work that our community partners are doing in their cities. Together we will make a greater impact both locally and nationally."
Throughout National Foster Care Month, the #Foster Challenge will showcase the community partners who provide important programs and services to foster youth. 100% of the donations received will benefit the #FosterChallenge Emergency Fund which provides foster youth and the community partners that serve them with essential resources and services including shelter, food, technology, education, and transportation.
To donate or for more information about the community partners, cities, dates, and events taking place throughout the country during National Foster Care Month, please visit http://www.fosterchallenge.org or text 'fosterchallenge' to 76278.
About the Music Is Unity Foundation (MIU)
MIU is a leading non-profit created by Mr. Philip Bailey to focus on youth aging out of the foster care system. Since 2007 MIU has provided grants to non-profit, community-based organizations and agencies offering supportive services to the over 23,000 youth who are emancipated from the U.S. Foster Care system each year. For more information about MIU, please visit musicisunity.org, and follow them on Facebook, Instagram at @musicisunity.
About Mixed Roots Foundation (MRF)
Founded in 2011, Mixed Roots Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization celebrating its
11-Year Anniversary based in Los Angeles, CA with regional offices in San Francisco, CA, Minneapolis, MN and New York, NY and serves as the first and only national / global multicultural foundation for adoptees and their families representative of the international, domestic, and foster care adoption experience and improves the lives of those touched by adoption and foster care by leveraging philanthropy and grassroots fundraising to support important post-adoption resources including mentoring, DNA testing and unique scholarships/grants for adoptees, foster youth and their families. For more info, please visit mixedrootsfoundation.org, Follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @mixedroots.
