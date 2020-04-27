NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Ancient Art, Electrum, and e-Tiquities.com have announced their support for #FirstRespondersFirst, an initiative of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (of Harvard University), Thrive Global, and the CAA Foundation to support our frontline healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19.
As of April 20, 2020, Electrum has pledged to donate 20% of the purchase price of each work of ancient art sold online at www.e-Tiquities.com to #FirstRespondersFirst, a fund administered by the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a Charity Navigator 4 Star Charity that meets all 20 BBB Charity Standards.
#FirstRespondersFirst takes a whole human approach to supporting first responder healthcare workers as they serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. #FirstRespondersFirst's fundraising call to action helps provide essential protective equipment, accommodations, child care, food, mental health support, and other resources to this demographically and socially diverse workforce, ranging from minimum-wage hourly workers in home-care settings to social workers, nurses, physicians, and beyond. Powered by Thrive Global's behavior change platform, #FirstRespondersFirst also provides access to Harvard T.H. Chan School's evidence-based content, specifically tailored to this critical workforce, to help improve the physical and mental well-being of healthcare workers.
"It is times like these that we need to come together as human beings, especially in New York City, and support the people that are risking their lives every day on the front lines of this pandemic," says Hicham Aboutaam, President of Electrum. "We have already begun to raise funds with a sale on www.e-Tiquities.com. The percentage of the proceeds were sent to the fund using their online portal and we urge our clients to visit the #FirstRespondersFirst website to join in our efforts and donate as well."
Going forward, Phoenix Ancient Art, Electrum and Hicham Aboutaam will continue to explore ways to further extend these initiatives.
ABOUT PHOENIX ANCIENT ART AND E-TIQUITIES.COM
With galleries in New York City (Electrum) and Geneva, Switzerland, Phoenix Ancient Art is one of the world's leading dealers in rare and exquisite antiquities with a focus on Greek and Roman, Near Eastern and Egyptian art. Its works of art have been acquired by world-class museums around the world, as well as by private collectors. Phoenix Ancient Art is a second-generation family business that was founded by Sleiman Aboutaam in 1968 and continues today under the leadership of his sons, Hicham and Ali Aboutaam.
The site, e-tiquities.com, features antiquities available for purchase online from the cultures that thrived in and around the Mediterranean basin. They include a wide range of art, including jewelry, figurines, amulets, sculptures, and vases.
EIF is a 501(c)(3) organization.
For more information contact info@e-Tiquities.com or visit www.e-Tiquities.com or www.thriveglobal.com/categories/first-responders-first.
Related Images
e-tiquities-com.jpg
e-Tiquities.com
Visit e-Tiquities.com to own a pieces of ancient art and support #firstrespondersfirst in the fight against COVID-19
Related Links