ATLANTA, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Photographers of America (PPA) has announced the results of its annual District Photographic Competition. This unique event helps photographers hone their technical skills by receiving constructive feedback from trained jurors who evaluate images based on set criteria. Judging was streamed live May 9-15.
During this year's competition, a total of 25 jurors from across the United States selected the top images from 3,145 total entries. Jurors evaluated the submissions, and 1,510 images received PPA's seal of approval. Photographers who received a seal of approval for their work can take the next step in the competition process by entering the International Photographic Competitions, where their work automatically receives a Merit and has the chance to become a part of PPA's prestigious Imaging Excellence Collection (formerly known as the Loan Collection).
Images accepted into the Imaging Excellence Collection will be displayed during Imaging USA, the organization's signature conference and trade show for photographers. Held each January, the upcoming conference will take place at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. The Imaging Excellence Collection displayed at Imaging USA is one of the world's largest annual exhibits of professional photography gathered simultaneously under one roof. Imaging USA also includes the Grand Imaging Awards, which celebrates the crème-de-la-crème of the previous years' best images.
"Competitions challenge photographers to grow their artistic and technical skills by creatively capturing and presenting their best images," PPA Competitions Manager Rich Newell said. "The goal is to give them a new perspective on their work and concrete ways that they can improve. In turn, they're better equipped to create images that stand out and get their business noticed by consumers."
To learn more about of the PPA Competitions, visit PPA.com/Competitions.
About PPA:
Professional Photographers of America is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. We help over 30,000 professionals elevate their craft and grow their business with resources, insurance, and education, all under the core principle of bridging the gap between photographers and their clients.
Media Contact
Alex Bauer, Professional Photographers of America, 4045228600, abauer@ppa.com
SOURCE Professional Photographers of America