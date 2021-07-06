ATLANTA, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Photographers of America (PPA) has announced the results of their 2021 Council elections. The new Councilors officially took office on July 1. These volunteers act as a voice for members in their state and help set policy by discussing and voting on changes to PPA by-laws, procedures, and leadership. They are also vital in helping PPA get important messaging out to its more than 31,000 members.
PPA is truly a member-owned organization. PPA members govern the organization through their representatives in the PPA Council, which consists of:
- Elected councilors in all 50 states, U.S. territories, and Canada
- Members of the PPA Board of Directors
- Chairpersons of Standing Committees
- Past PPA Presidents
- Current Presidents of PPA International Affiliates
Elections are held every 3 years (ballots are sent and tabulated electronically) beginning in the spring. All PPA Professional Active, Additional Active, Canadian, Life and Retired members have the right to vote. PPA is a member-supported and member-driven organization, and its members run PPA, in great part, through their elected representatives.
Once elected, PPA council members represent all PPA members in their respective states. A Councilor's duties include attending state and local association meetings, encouraging membership in PPA, and maintaining a constant connection between the nonprofit's members and its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Councilors must attend one annual meeting held at Imaging USA, the organization's signature photography trade show and convention.
Visit PPA.com for a complete list of newly-elected Councilors.
About PPA:
Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. Founded in 1868, PPA helps more than 30,000 professionals elevate their craft and grow their businesses with resources and education, all under PPA's core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and their consumers.
