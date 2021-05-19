NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today it has been announced that photographer Michael Orso will debut his initial gallery show called Icons of Mustique with executive producer Ally Hilfiger in New York City to support their collaborator Gabija Mitchell's Vincy Volcano Relief Fund which is providing the people of St. Vincent with critical supplies after the devastating eruption of the La Soufrière volcano just over one month ago.
About the Exhibition
In September 2020, photographer Michael Orso traveled to Mustique where he met artist and lifelong Mustique resident Ally Hilfiger and they began their collaboration on Icons of Mustique alongside island native Gabija Mitchell. The goal was to take portraits of the island's most important residents and characters – both young and old – and create a new version of the original coffee table books titled, "Mustique I" and "Mustique II" photographed by Lord Patrick Lichfield and other iconic image makers. When asked about the show, Michael Orso described it as "A peek into the vibrance and intimacy that represents the spirit of the illusive island of Mustique and its residents. And more importantly, it is a celebration of self-emanation and island humanity; a raw and honest yet procured series of portraits that emphasize the ethos of the island and its people."
The show, which will debut at the Available Gallery in Soho on May 22nd from 4-6pm, also has a virtual exhibition room, as well as an online shop where interested buyers can purchase one of the eight limited edition, one-of-one framed archival pigment prints. Michael has also written an extended blog post talking about the making of Icons of Mustique, as well as a place for people to get educated on the devastation caused by the explosion of the La Soufriere volcano.
La Soufriere Volcano - The Cause
On April 9th, La Soufriere - the volcano on the island of St. Vincent in the Caribbean (just 10 miles from Mustique) – began an explosive eruption causing an extremely dangerous living situation for the island's residents. The island is covered in ash, which caused heavy mudslides (Lahars) after ensuing rain. Over 20,000 residents have had to evacuate, move to shelters, or stay with friends and family, and some islanders are housing as many as 15 people at a time. In addition, thousands of Vincys are left without clean running water. The La Soufrière volcano had been inactive since its last eruption 42 years ago. The 4,094-foot volcano has been continuously erupting since April 9th, blasting ash and pyroclastic flow, a deadly mixture of superheated gases, rock and mud for over a month in what is considered the worst volcanic explosion on the island in modern history. With crops destroyed, and workplaces, homes, and schools turned into crowded shelters, the ongoing volcanic eruption could cost St. Vincent 50% of its gross domestic product and result in widespread food shortages.
The Vincy Volcano Relief Fund
After the violent eruption of La Soufriere, island native and Icons of Mustique collaborator Gabija Mitchell, who is also the daughter of former St. Vincent Prime Minister Sir. James Fitz-Allen Mitchell, sprang into action and started the Vincy Volcano Relief Fund, where she has raised more than $15,000 to provide critical necessities for the children of St. Vincent like fresh underwear and clothing, mattresses, toys, activity books, and other materials to help encourage artistic development as a means to process the instability and upheaval in their lives. Michael and Ally wanted to support Gabija's important relief efforts and the framed prints from Icons of Mustique will benefit her Vincy Volcano Relief Fund. Their goal is to use this show to donate an additional $5,000 to the fund.
