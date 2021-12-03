SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PhotoPad, a design platform making it simple to create and publish social content, announced today that the Celebrating Small Business Give-Give Holiday Photo Contest is now live, at no cost to small businesses.
The Give-Give Holiday Feature includes features in PhotoPad's newsletter, social media channels and a chance to win $500 for your business in partnership with NOW CFO https://www.nowcfo.com/
NOW CFO is a "roll up your sleeves" approach for all of your CFO, controller, and accounting needs. Our expert employees fix the accounting and finance problems all companies face.
"The easiest story to tell is the one about your business," said Diane Najm, Founder and CEO of PhotoPad. "In the spirit of giving, we are celebrating small business owners around the world who continue to be challenged by the pandemic by giving a feature and amplifying their digital presence."
Give PhotoPad a few minutes of your time. Sign up for a free account , add photos and create a festive photo collage of your business. In return, PhotoPad will give a feature of your business across multiple platforms, at no cost to the business owner, which the business owner can then publish that brand story to social networks and on their website.
Nathalie Gregg is a Change Agent, Enterprise Leadership Strategist, Adjunct Professor, & Speaker. She will be sharing a holiday photo collage of how she helps empower women to be #bold #confident & #fearless to drive results and #leadloudly http://www.nathaliegregg.tel
Travel with JJCaprices to Malta~Discovery of a Maltese filigree silver smith click here: http://www.jjcaprices.com
"PhotoPad is a one-stop shop, easy-to-use design platform for visual social media marketing, '' said Jen Jedda, Founder and CEO of JJCaprices.com. "PhotoPad offers an effective way to share my brand story and the link back to my website enables customers easy access to my shop."
To participate, visit http://photopad.co/ register to create a free photo collage to share your business holiday story.
The Give-Give Holiday Photo Contest is available to all small businesses. The more you create, the more chances to win!
ABOUT PhotoPad
Your Story. Your Design.
PhotoPad was launched by women for women business owners! Social media is the way for small businesses to communicate with their customers. PhotoPad's comprehensive, easy-to-use design platform helps individuals or small businesses no matter the level of expertise or design skills create interactive, authentic and memorable visual content. The platform empowers small businesses to create beautiful visuals in photo stories, photo blogs and graphics that can be published to social media and all marketing channels with one click. PhotoPad is based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, visit photopad.co. PhotoPad on Facebook and Twitter and @photopadfor business on Instagram.
PhotoPad. Beautiful Made Possible.
