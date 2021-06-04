NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Northeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 129 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. An additional 0.5 to 1 inch of rain is possible. * Flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas is expected. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Kutztown, Hamburg, Topton, Shoemakersville, Lyons, Strausstown, Lenhartsville, Claussville, Alburtis, and Centerport. This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 19 and 51. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&