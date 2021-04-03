BERKELEY, Calif., April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We're excited to continue offering our pelvic floor therapy across northern California. Our unique services will provide much-needed physical and emotional support to individuals living with pelvic floor dysfunction within the Berkley, CA community," said PHRC Co-founder Stephanie Prendergast.
PHRC is also offering three new pelvic pain services at their Berkley location. The new programs include:
Restorative Yoga for Pelvic Pain
Karah Charette, Doctor of Physical Therapy and yoga instructor, will be teaching a gentle 1-hour restorative flow virtually every Monday from 3:30-4:30 pm PST. This class is intended for people recovering from pelvic pain. Karah will focus on breath techniques for regulating the nervous system, relaxing the pelvic floor, and deepening your connection with your body. The cost for the course is $20.00 and it is 60 minutes. To register, please email marthalisa@pelvicpainrehab.com or call 510-922-9836
Advanced Management of Pelvic Pain Syndromes: For Physical Therapists and Physicians
Course Instructors: PHRC Co-founders Liz Akincilar and Stephanie Prendergast
This two-day course in Fall 2021 is intended for pelvic floor physical therapists and physicians. Participants will have the option of attending in-person or virtually. We will review musculoskeletal and nervous system anatomy and physiology and the role neuromuscular and psychosocial impairments play in pelvic pain syndromes. This course is designed to help providers treating patients with pelvic pain advance their clinical skills, including their evaluation and treatment techniques, clinical reasoning, and effectively forming and working within an interdisciplinary team. For more details please sign up for our newsletter: https://pelvicpainrehab.com/newsletter-signup/.
Be a Warrior for the Warriors: For Healthcare Providers
Course Instructors: Jandra Mueller, Britte Gosse and Stephanie Prendergast
Be a Warrior for the Warriors is the first course focusing specifically on the management of people with endometriosis. We are excited to announce this course will be taught in-person in our new Berkeley location and virtually, this Fall 2021. The course is intended for all healthcare providers and focuses on an in-depth review of the pathophysiology and etiology of endometriosis, screening techniques, medical, conservative, and surgical management, overlapping pain syndromes, and evidence-based treatment techniques to better serve your patients. For more details please sign up for our newsletter: https://pelvicpainrehab.com/newsletter-signup/.
In addition to these programs, individuals can also attend courses relating to pregnancy & postpartum, pelvic organ prolapse, both male and female pelvic pain, bladder dysfunction, bowel dysfunction, sexual dysfunction, surgical prehab and rehab, transgender health services, and one-on-one movement sessions.
About PHRC
The Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation Center (PHRC) is a multi-city company of highly trained and specialized pelvic floor physical therapists committed to helping people optimize their pelvic health and eliminate pelvic pain and dysfunction. Whether it is in-person or online, the PHRC team is here for you, with nine locations across California and the New England area.
PHRC provides a variety of integrative services to patients, as well as online webinars for Physical Therapists. In 2020, PHRC launched its Digital Health and Mentoring program, helping more than 400 people internationally.
Founders Stephanie Prendergast, MPT, and Elizabeth Akincilar, MSPT, have co-authored the chapter Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy Assessment for Vulvodynia in the textbook Female Sexual Pain Disorders. Most recently, their work has been featured in Insider Magazine.
Virtual sessions are available with PHRC pelvic floor physical therapists via video platform, Zoom, or phone. For more information and to schedule an appointment, please visit the digital healthcare page. To schedule an in-person appointment, please contact PHRC directly.
Media Contact
Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation Center Communications, Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation Center, +1 (424) 293-2305, kristin@pelvicpainrehab.com
SOURCE Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation Center