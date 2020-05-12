PENSACOLA, Fla., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pianokids announces its at-home piano lesson program for 3-5 year-olds is now available for pre-order. Founder and creator Angela Grace says, "We're pre-selling Pianokids membership plans at a significant discount to our early supporters."
Pianokids is the first online piano school of its kind. We offer a piano program exclusively for preschoolers. Research shows that preschoolers, when exposed to music at an early age, have increased cognitive and language skills. Plus, by teaching preschoolers piano at an early age, they can focus on learning before the activities of school take over. We believe that every child should have access to piano lessons without a prohibitive cost, which is why Pianokids preschool piano program is priced significantly less than traditional piano programs.
By purchasing our Pianokids preschool program, you'll receive our entire curriculum, including our Lesson Books, which are the heart of the program. Here you will find all of the information you need to get started, as well as tips to make the learning fun and engaging. You'll also learn about the concepts so you can be the teacher. You'll also receive a lot of interactive learning devices and fun activities to keep your child engaged and learning. From drawing and coloring to entertaining stories and flashcards, your child will learn at an incredible rate. Soon, your child will be playing all of the songs they know and love. In addition, your child will receive a squeeze ball in order to help them develop the strength they will need as they continue playing.
There are three levels of our Pianokids program for purchase. You can just purchase the program, which includes the curriculum only. Or you can purchase the program plus our monthly piano studio subscription. This second option is a more traditional approach to piano teaching, that includes a virtual teacher for each lesson in the curriculum, an interactive Pianokids Lesson Book and music your child will enjoy, an interactive piano log where your child can earn prizes sent directly to their door (who doesn't like mail?), and more interactive games for practice and fun. The third option is to make a donation. By donating, Pianokids is able to give our preschool program to children who otherwise could not afford it. This is a great option for those who no longer have preschoolers at home but still want to help.
Music has the power to transform lives. It forges connections in young people's brains that will serve them well throughout their learning years, but more importantly, it brings kids and adults together and helps to form connections with others. You'll be amazed at how your child will grow and learn in just a few short months. Consider helping children experience the beauty, power, and magic of music by pre-ordering our at-home piano program for preschoolers today.
About Pianokids
Pianokids is the brainchild of founder, Angela Grace. She has been playing the piano since the age of eight, growing and learning in practice, performance, and methodology. She has been teaching students of all ages to play the piano for over thirty-five years. It was during this time that she discovered her love for teaching children at a very young age. Gradually, with a very successful piano school in Florida with multiple locations, she began to focus on offering her proven program online to preschoolers. By pre-ordering our preschool piano program today, you'll be helping us with the cost of the last stages of development. To purchase and learn more, visit https://www.pianokids.com/.
